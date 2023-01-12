Update 69 - Day Three Fixes

Hey Everyone,
From our small indie team we want to thank all of our players for your support and patience over the past couple of days.
And we are back with our third daily update. We spent the past day on fixes across the board - entirely based on our players feedback. From audio and SFX work to player death loot and so much more. Thanks for all the reports - we hear you!
In addition the outlaw system has also been reworked with wanted levels. We also added a number of quality-of-life improvements from mining status to low-fuel notifications.
Also we have found and fixed a number of separate issues causing players to loose their vehicles – and there`s just one issue left to resolve, that we intend to have sorted by the morning. Meanwhile our moderators are available in-game chat to help, and new moderators just joined our team. Thanks for your understanding and your support. We expect the game to be in the great shape later this week. And offline singleplayer will be finally added to the game later this week as well.
Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.69 in the main menu bottom left corner
As always – forever grateful for you support, and lets go over some of the fixes and changes in this update 69
- Fixed a number of issues with vehicles going missing – but still couple of situations left
- Fixed players being able to sometimes steal vehicles on PvE server (was responsible for some missing vehicles)
- Reworked stealing vehicles mechanic for PvP gameplay – vehicles stolen are just temporary stolen for the thief to use - PvP only
- Original owner of the vehicle can eventually track down the stolen vehicles and reclaim it - PvP only
- Fixed various issues with players not being able to see their death loot to recover their items after dying
- When player commits crimes – his or hers wanted level will go up
- Wanted level is displayed at the top of the screen from 1 to 5 stars
- When player has 3 stars or more NPC Mechs will attack player in towns and space stations
- Fixed various issues with player wanted level not working or showing
- A lot of work on the audio side of the game – sound effects and so on
- Fixed various issues with some sounds being extremely loud
- Fixed issues with some sound playing even if SFX sound is set all the way to zero
- When mining, cutting trees e.t.c it will now show health points bar to show much resources is left in the object
- Fixed a number of issues where some crafted items weight would be more than the components that go into it
- Nav Point for death loot container is now overwhelmingly large – can`t miss it
- Added several voice dialogue notifications when player is running low on fuel in space vehicles
- Added fail-safes for players who sell or drop their spotter tool and can`t use it anymore
- Fixed all instances where by some reasons players will not see navigation points
Changed files in this update