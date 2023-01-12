Update 69 - Day Three Fixes

Hey Everyone,

From our small indie team we want to thank all of our players for your support and patience over the past couple of days.

And we are back with our third daily update. We spent the past day on fixes across the board - entirely based on our players feedback. From audio and SFX work to player death loot and so much more. Thanks for all the reports - we hear you!

In addition the outlaw system has also been reworked with wanted levels. We also added a number of quality-of-life improvements from mining status to low-fuel notifications.

Also we have found and fixed a number of separate issues causing players to loose their vehicles – and there`s just one issue left to resolve, that we intend to have sorted by the morning. Meanwhile our moderators are available in-game chat to help, and new moderators just joined our team. Thanks for your understanding and your support. We expect the game to be in the great shape later this week. And offline singleplayer will be finally added to the game later this week as well.

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.69 in the main menu bottom left corner

As always – forever grateful for you support, and lets go over some of the fixes and changes in this update 69