- Added role filters on the hero selection screen, allowing players to drill down to the heroes that best fit the needs of each game.
- Removed Jungler from the list of hero roles.
- As part of our effort to keep Dota Technology Moving Forward the version of V8 included in Dota has been updated, resulting in a new macOS requirement of 10.13+. For the vast majority of Mac players, this requirements change will have no impact.
Dota 2 update for 12 January 2023
Dota 2 Update — 1/11/2023 (ClientVersion 5592)
General
- Updated localization files for Hungarian, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, English, Finnish, Greek, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Ukrainian, and French
English Localization
- KillEaterEventType_QueenOfPain_ArcanaProgress:
Heroes tormented by Sonic Wave›
- KillEaterEvent_FacelessVoid_ArcanaProgress:
Enemies Killed In Chrono›
