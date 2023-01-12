 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 12 January 2023

Dota 2 Update — 1/11/2023 (ClientVersion 5592)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added role filters on the hero selection screen, allowing players to drill down to the heroes that best fit the needs of each game.
  • Removed Jungler from the list of hero roles.
  • As part of our effort to keep Dota Technology Moving Forward the version of V8 included in Dota has been updated, resulting in a new macOS requirement of 10.13+. For the vast majority of Mac players, this requirements change will have no impact.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Hungarian, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, English, Finnish, Greek, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Ukrainian, and French

English Localization

  • KillEaterEventType_QueenOfPain_ArcanaProgress: Heroes tormented by Sonic WaveHeroes Tormented by Sonic Wave in Winning Games
  • KillEaterEvent_FacelessVoid_ArcanaProgress: Enemies Killed In ChronoEnemies Killed In Chrono in Winning Games

