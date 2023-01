Ara and the Empty Universe 1.15 has come to Steam!

Gonna be looking at the store page and community tab daily for the opening weeks, in case there's any bug reports or questions anyone has.

Oh, I've got a Discord server if you'd like to follow my future projects~.

Discord: https://discord.gg/qTfyt5gAWT

Finally, thank you to everyone who will be swinging by to pick up a copy or even if you're just here to look~. EVERY click helps and it's all MUCH appreciated!

Thank you!

-Basim