BAD DREAMS update for 12 January 2023

Patch N°10 - 11/01/23

Share · View all patches · Build 10302762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Graphic options with 3 quality levels (low, medium & high). Bad Dreams is designed for medium.
  • Hold Behavior option for objects, you can choose Hold Down or Toggle (this doesn't take affect with important objects that cant be dropped)
  • There's now an option to reset all game datas. This could be helpfull.
  • At the first launch of the game, you will now be asked if you ever played the demo. This is used to reset your datas because save files from the Demo could break your experience and cause big issues.
  • Improving of the last staging at the end (end of Chapter 4.1)
  • We fixed brightness issues on the beach to help player go through the tutorial
  • We added some tips at the beginning (beach and hotel)
  • In the limbos, the Brain could kill the player through the wall. This is fixed !
  • Minor fixs (colliders, clippings, artefacts etc..)

