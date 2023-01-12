 Skip to content

Goldilock One - PLAY TEST - Boss Challenge update for 12 January 2023

Updates V7 - Using Players Feedbacks

12 January 2023

Combat Refinements:

  • Added previous movement inertia on the first hit of combos when walking.
  • Fixed random race input bugs
  • Improvements to weapon collision VFX on Golem
  • Implemented vignette for low life
  • Camera tweaks for incoming damage
  • Adjustments to the Focus Slash skill
  • Adjustments to the Golem's collision capsules
  • Golem AI tweaks
  • Adjustments to the movement of the Golem around its own Axis

User Interface and Experience (UI/UX):

  • Fix Event Log
  • Exit in game direct to Main menu
  • Audio Volume Control in the Settings Menu
  • Dynamic cooldown values ​​on skills by difficulty

