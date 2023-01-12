Updates V7 - Using Players Feedbacks

Combat Refinements:
- Added previous movement inertia on the first hit of combos when walking.
- Fixed random race input bugs
- Improvements to weapon collision VFX on Golem
- Implemented vignette for low life
- Camera tweaks for incoming damage
- Adjustments to the Focus Slash skill
- Adjustments to the Golem's collision capsules
- Golem AI tweaks
- Adjustments to the movement of the Golem around its own Axis
User Interface and Experience (UI/UX):
- Fix Event Log
- Exit in game direct to Main menu
- Audio Volume Control in the Settings Menu
- Dynamic cooldown values on skills by difficulty
Changed files in this update