Update 1.5.13

Hey everyone!

We hope everyone enjoyed their holidays. With Frostfall out of the way, now we can get back to work on new content for the game! We can't wait to show you what we've been working on.

In the meantime, here are some bug fixes and changes since the last update:

New:

Tutorial Card for splitting stacks has been added - pick up some iron ore to get the tool tip

Spring season with new spring trees

Improved:

Chaos Sickness duration shortened from 10 seconds to 6 seconds

Chaos Splinters aiming has been aligned correctly

Amber now stays at the ruins all day and all night, but still only opens them at night

Added new audio to Chaos Splinters tome

Fixed: