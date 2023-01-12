Update 1.5.13

Hey everyone!
We hope everyone enjoyed their holidays. With Frostfall out of the way, now we can get back to work on new content for the game! We can't wait to show you what we've been working on.
In the meantime, here are some bug fixes and changes since the last update:
New:
- Tutorial Card for splitting stacks has been added - pick up some iron ore to get the tool tip
- Spring season with new spring trees
Improved:
- Chaos Sickness duration shortened from 10 seconds to 6 seconds
- Chaos Splinters aiming has been aligned correctly
- Amber now stays at the ruins all day and all night, but still only opens them at night
- Added new audio to Chaos Splinters tome
Fixed:
- Mount experience bar under health now shows the correct experience percentage
- Shade Staff now heals like other chaos weapons
- Dannuk now only spawns when he is supposed to
- Coconuts in the tutorial area now say what they are when hovering over them
- Jed’s doll should be available for all characters that haven’t picked it up
- “Invisible Gobby” is actually invisible again and has been punished for scaring players
- Ironskin potions no longer stack to make you immovable
- Getting to the next zone in multiplayer will no longer lock you in that zone in your single player world
- Targ’s health bar should leave the screen as expected now
Changed files in this update