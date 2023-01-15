- Large networking refactor: Ragdolling, Kobolds, reagents, and props have 50%-500% reduced internet traffic. There's a slight noticeable quality decrease, but it should help significantly with broadband requirements.
- Fixed bug where Kobold genes and reagent contents weren't updated properly on change.
- Hearts spawned by female kobolds now contribute to nearby hearts, rather than guaranteeing a bunch of individual hearts in a pile.
- Props now save their rotation information in saves. This should prevent piles from exploding on load.
- Forest and cave spawners now retain their last spawn information, and don't spawn if they're blocked. This should prevent large piles of fruit from gathering after lots of play time over saves.
KoboldKare update for 15 January 2023
Patch 501_F1A2F670
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Content x86 Depot 1102932
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update