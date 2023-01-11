1 Game Update

Greetings!

These updates include new features such as the addition of proportional attack balance and the option for multiplayer on the same computer, as well as improvements to existing features such as unit statistics and the attack opportunity feature. Additionally, several bugs and minor issues were fixed, such as an issue where missiles would get stuck on the scene and an issue where writing a player's name would move the camera. Also, there were 8 new maps added, and a new feature, Veterancy, was implemented allowing units to rank up after killing other units from level 1 to level 5. A score button displaying the players' kill and loss counts was also added. Here's the full list.

Fixed

Fixed an issue where missiles would get stuck and not leave the scene after exploding.

Fixed an issue where writing a player's name would move the camera at the same time.

Fixed many other minor issues and small bugs.

Fixed air units could use terrain bonus

Added/Improved

Added a proportional attack balance to the current unit state. Units with low health will now deal less damage.

Added the option for multiplayer on the same computer, allowing up to 8 players to play in a hot seat style.

Added a minimum attack range for MLRS units.

Added shared line of sight for players on the same team.

Added new maps.

Added the "attack opportunity" feature, where if a unit is killed after an attack, it will not attack back. The first unit to initiate the engagement will have the opportunity to kill the unit without taking damage.

Added Veterancy: Units can rank up after killing other units. Veterancy has 5 levels.

Added a score button and panel displaying the players' kill and loss counts

Air units with defense gained through veterancy or that are recruited with defense can now use it on any terrain

Changed some game assets' textures.

Adjusted unit statistics: Fighter -1 range, Tank +2 starting defense, Bomber -1 vs tanks, Fighter -1 vs infantry, Fighter +1 vs Fighter.

Ranged units will no longer attack back. Only close units will be able to attack back.

Some units now start with a defense bonus, such as the Tank.

Overall some minor balances on the stats of other units.

Hope you enjoy this update.

Don't be shy, share your feedback and your suggestions! =D

Stay tuned for more.

Have a great rest of the week, and stay safe!