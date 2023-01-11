Now we can play in SAR in chinese language! Thanks to NimChen for translation!
Sanatorium Anthropocene Retreat update for 11 January 2023
Chinese Translation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Now we can play in SAR in chinese language! Thanks to NimChen for translation!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SAR_Win Depot 1358051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update