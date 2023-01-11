 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MasterPlan update for 11 January 2023

Whoops! The menu issue should be fixed on WIndows now.

Share · View all patches · Build 10302464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry about that!

I thought I resolved the issue previously, but it clearly was not resolved. Things should be good on Windows now; thank you for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1269311
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1269312
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1269313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link