 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lichtreich: Willa update for 11 January 2023

Beta 0.93

Share · View all patches · Build 10302383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed corpse sprites at the end of the game
  • More collision fixes
  • Fixed bug with disapearing items in inventory
  • Updated Quest Log
  • Reworked WC cutscene
  • Added pistol graphic in WC
  • Fixed too long dialogues
  • Changed starting location map name
  • Added some Alex portraits in dialogue box
  • Fixed switching door sprites during cutscene
  • Removed possibility to exit event location during cutscene in particular moment
  • Changed mutant scream sound
  • Added loading option in main menu
  • Fixed bug where Alex could jump over fence infinitly
  • Anneliese won't randomly spawn on the bench

Changed files in this update

Depot 2256761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link