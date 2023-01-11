- Changed corpse sprites at the end of the game
- More collision fixes
- Fixed bug with disapearing items in inventory
- Updated Quest Log
- Reworked WC cutscene
- Added pistol graphic in WC
- Fixed too long dialogues
- Changed starting location map name
- Added some Alex portraits in dialogue box
- Fixed switching door sprites during cutscene
- Removed possibility to exit event location during cutscene in particular moment
- Changed mutant scream sound
- Added loading option in main menu
- Fixed bug where Alex could jump over fence infinitly
- Anneliese won't randomly spawn on the bench
Lichtreich: Willa update for 11 January 2023
Beta 0.93
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update