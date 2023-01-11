January 11, 2023 update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10302333 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 23:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Today's patch brings yet more usability improvements, one fix, and a slight balance tweak.

Party members can now be reordered from the Party screen.

Updated Fusion help text to indicate how to view details when selecting a monster, and made this function easier to use with a mouse and keyboard.

Fixed getting double credit for victory in certain circumstances.

Damage that gets absorbed now ignores defense, so the healing won't be mitigated.

Added option to make the AI take its turns faster. This does not effect what it chooses to do.

Please report any bugs or issues you encounter on the forum so that they can be fixed.