Succubus With Guns update for 11 January 2023

Update 1.1.3

Update 1.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Removed camera smoothing when aiming.

  • Reduced scope jitter when shooting from a rifle.

  • The difficulty of the game has been increased.

  • Improved character control.

  • Several minor bugs have been fixed.

