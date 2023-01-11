-
Removed camera smoothing when aiming.
Reduced scope jitter when shooting from a rifle.
The difficulty of the game has been increased.
Improved character control.
Several minor bugs have been fixed.
Succubus With Guns update for 11 January 2023
Update 1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Succubus With Guns Content Depot 1680341
