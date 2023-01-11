 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into The Flames update for 11 January 2023

Build 1.002

Share · View all patches · Build 10302261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Free roam maps

  • Added ping system to calls. When you assign yourself to a call, it will show a ping where the emergency is.
    This will show up through walls, and guide you to the location of the emergency

Bug Fixes

  • fixed squad on heights having wrong roll up door skin
  • Fixed 125 Spicer hill rd propane tank not activating
  • Fixed floating sphere being visible with fuel trailers
  • Fixed foam not putting out fires
  • Fixed fire going instantly out
  • Fixed "Open Door" prompt remaining visible after putting up roll up door

The Heights

  • Added entire airport map onto the heights
  • Added new station, station 6

Host Options

  • Added Call limit Option
  • Added Fire Difficulty Option

Airport Truck

  • Added Ability to change to multiple colors

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1222301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link