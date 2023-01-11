Build 1.002

Free roam maps
- Added ping system to calls. When you assign yourself to a call, it will show a ping where the emergency is.
This will show up through walls, and guide you to the location of the emergency
Bug Fixes
- fixed squad on heights having wrong roll up door skin
- Fixed 125 Spicer hill rd propane tank not activating
- Fixed floating sphere being visible with fuel trailers
- Fixed foam not putting out fires
- Fixed fire going instantly out
- Fixed "Open Door" prompt remaining visible after putting up roll up door
The Heights
- Added entire airport map onto the heights
- Added new station, station 6
Host Options
- Added Call limit Option
- Added Fire Difficulty Option
Airport Truck
- Added Ability to change to multiple colors
Changed files in this update