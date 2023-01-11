Fixes:
General:
- Fixed players being able to take worn items from each other.
- Fixed that only the host could see the end screen of a level.
Lake:
- Fixed that panels in "Lake" were displayed incorrectly in investigation mode.
Warehouse:
- Fixed that panels in a puzzle in "Warehouse" could be incorrectly interacted with when in investigation mode.
Cabin:
- Fixed that it was not possible to pick up a key in "Cabin".
Mineshaft:
- Fixed that clients in "Mineshaft" were getting incorrect graphics displayed on the dice.
- Fixed that in rare cases players got stuck in a wall at one point in "Mineshaft".
- Fixed that clients were not getting the hint board displayed correctly in "Mineshaft".
- Fixed that certain doors in "Mineshaft" could be opened without solving the previous puzzle.
