LiMiT's Escape Room Games 2 update for 11 January 2023

Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 10302041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

General:

  • Fixed players being able to take worn items from each other.
  • Fixed that only the host could see the end screen of a level.

Lake:

  • Fixed that panels in "Lake" were displayed incorrectly in investigation mode.

Warehouse:

  • Fixed that panels in a puzzle in "Warehouse" could be incorrectly interacted with when in investigation mode.

Cabin:

  • Fixed that it was not possible to pick up a key in "Cabin".

Mineshaft:

  • Fixed that clients in "Mineshaft" were getting incorrect graphics displayed on the dice.
  • Fixed that in rare cases players got stuck in a wall at one point in "Mineshaft".
  • Fixed that clients were not getting the hint board displayed correctly in "Mineshaft".
  • Fixed that certain doors in "Mineshaft" could be opened without solving the previous puzzle.

