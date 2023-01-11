Patch 1.3.0 - Intruders - Bandits, Airfield & More

Share · View all patches · Build 10302022 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 22:26:09 UTC by Wendy

If you run into an issue of the game crashing a minute after spawning, save the game as soon as you enter

ADDITIONS:

Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1 from 5.0

New Locations: The area around the airfield has been opened, go explore and discover REDACTED

AI Bandits, Scavengers & More - (First Pass): Around the world the player can bandits that will attack the player on sight, you can either find them at one of their camps or roaming randomly around the world. As well you can find friendly scavengers, they will not not attack you, unless you attack them first. In the future, you'll be able to trade with roaming scavengers and the bandit system will be improved heavily.

You will as well be able to find wandering traders and REDACTED

New AI Animals: New animals have been added to the game. These are a bit more dangerous then your deers and rabbits, but include bears and wolves

Skill Tree: From leveling up, to killing bosses, these are ways the player can earn skill points, that they can then spend on the skill tree. The skill tree starts with 10 skills, and with future updates, this tree can continue to be modified and added to

Passive Skills: From doing in-game activities, you can improve your player's ability in that area. From hitting enemies with your melee weapon, applying first aid, sneaking, sprinting, shooting and more, all these will improve the player and their ability to conduct that certain task

New Vehicle: Modified Utility Pickup Truck



As well, this is a look into the future of what could come to vehicles

Firearm Effective Range : Each weapon has an effective range that it can fire to, once the weapon reaches it's effective range, damage falloff will be applied. For example, a sniper will have a much larger effective range, while a pistol will have a smaller effective range

: Each weapon has an effective range that it can fire to, once the weapon reaches it's effective range, damage falloff will be applied. For example, a sniper will have a much larger effective range, while a pistol will have a smaller effective range Critical Hits: Weapons have a chance to hit a critical hit, these shots will produce more damage than a regular shot. The quality of an items and the type of weapon it is plays a role in how

likely it will do a critical hit

Find hidden caches that randomly spawn across the map

New safe zone located on the river, on a broken down ship

Can now climb numerous ladders that were already on the map

You can now change distance of camera from player position

New player stat: Animal Kills

New item rarity: Rare

Rare buildable ornaments added, find these rare items in residential buildings

Speed added to vehicle UI

Added anti-aliasing type graphic setting

Adjust crosshair scale setting

Added light shafts and a setting to turn them off

New Items :

Airfield keycard

Classified Area Keycard

Pipe bomb

Chemlight

Biker helmet

Alice pack

Patrol backpack

Damaged patrol backpack

Enhanced military respirator

300 Winchester rounds

M2010 Enhanced - Legendary sniper rifle

M2010 mag

Battle Ready Glock - Legendary handgun

Colonels Revenge - Legendary assault rifle

Colonels Revenge mag

Exterminator - Legendary shotgun

Valkyrie - Legendary assault rifle

Valkyrie mag

Guardian - Legendary marksman rifle

Guardian mag

Small couch

Bed

2x Storage crate (New)

Money safe

Camp chair (New)

Table (New)

Flag

Couch

Dresser

Bunk bed

Piano

Tent (New)

New Rare Buildable Ornaments:

Cow girl ornament

Dog ornament

Globe ornament

Goblin ornament

Knight ornament

Neon cactus ornament

Newtons cradle ornament

Orbiter ornament

Samurai ornament

Space shuttle ornament

Toy bear ornament

Viking ornament

New Difficulty Options :

AI respawn timer

Zombie health multiplier

Bandit health multiplier

Scavenger health multiplier

Minimum timer until airdrops (Seconds)

Maximum timer until airdrops (Seconds)

Random event chance multiplier

Day length

Night length

Reset passive skills on death

Stamina depletion multiplier

Stamina recovery multiplier

No vehicle spawns in new save

Bandit camp spawn chance multiplier

Scavengers camp spawn chance multiplier

CHANGES:

Containers are now more random with how they generate loot

Big change to harvesting system; Now Trees and rocks can be cut down and mined

Player now spawns a lootable container on death, hopefully this will solves issues with not being able to loot your own dead body

Adjustments to firearm loot rarity

Improved combat rolling (Now directional)

Improvements to vehicle handling and how vehicles turn

2 types of locked doors to pick lock. Rooms with better loot now have an advanced locking system. To unlock this type of door the player will need to unlock the Lockpick+ skill in the skill tree

Only crafting benches, campfires and base marker will block AI spawns / loot spawns

Improved water material / shader

Removed vehicle deformation (For now)

Improvements to ladder system

Major improvements to graphical design of subway

Changes to ice cream vendor locations

Noise made by player movement increased (Ties into to new passive skill system)

Slight adjustments to inventory UI

Slight adjustments to crafting UI

Improved entering & leaving area UI

Changes to some vehicle textures

Changes to radiation weather when in a radiation zone

Improved new game difficulty selection UI

Improved item inspector/image quality

Changes to main menu level

Improved respawn screen UI

Changes to player crouch camera

Adjustment to shooting trail visibility

Smoother switch camera side transition

Can now carry 10 meat instead of 3

Adjustment to amount of meat from animals

Initial delay added when spawning AI

Only change character model after a suicide (Not every respawn)

Smoother player movement rotation

Painkillers, radiation pills & bandages stack size increased

Explosive radius increased drastically

BUG FIXES:

Items stack when hovered and dropped over a container (Example, money in money pouch)

Fixed crane collision

Fixed not being able to roll while aiming down sights

Volumetric fog video setting fixed

Fixes/changes to AI spawning

Fixed random chance to spawn event code

Fixed first person building mode

Fixed no context menu for equipping and un-equipping throwables

Fixed some issues with water and collision

Fixed spelling of 'ceiling' on lights

Fixed position of Acog on Barrett 50 Cal Sniper

Fixed buildable traps not counting towards kills (Eg. Landmine)

Fixed animation not looping when breaking into a locked cabinet, etc

Fixed airdrops giving way too much loot

Fixed water well going into negatives

Fixed dropping items from a dead AI body deletes the item

Fixed animal footstep sounds

Possible fix for 'Too close to wall' staying on screen

Fixed issues with melee stance (ADS but melee)

Fixed Mosin clip description

Fixed climbing ladders forever if not near middle of ladder

Fixed events not despawning correctly

Fixed player model changing every respawn (Not suicide)

Fixed MP5 compensator location

Fixed 'auto save' saving even if the player is dead

Fixed crawlers not being killed by vehicles

Fixed random events spawning containers even when the event wasn't spawned (Could solve some people's issues with lag after saving and loading the game after many times)

Fixed an error that was happening when crafting (Does mean you have to click back on object to craft again)

Container weight system delayed until future update if it is going to be added

Thank you very much, keep surviving and look forward to the next updates!