Patch 1.3.0 - Intruders - Bandits, Airfield & More

ADDITIONS:
- Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1 from 5.0
- New Locations: The area around the airfield has been opened, go explore and discover
- AI Bandits, Scavengers & More - (First Pass): Around the world the player can bandits that will attack the player on sight, you can either find them at one of their camps or roaming randomly around the world. As well you can find friendly scavengers, they will not not attack you, unless you attack them first. In the future, you'll be able to trade with roaming scavengers and the bandit system will be improved heavily.
You will as well be able to find wandering traders and
- New AI Animals: New animals have been added to the game. These are a bit more dangerous then your deers and rabbits, but include bears and wolves
- Skill Tree: From leveling up, to killing bosses, these are ways the player can earn skill points, that they can then spend on the skill tree. The skill tree starts with 10 skills, and with future updates, this tree can continue to be modified and added to
- Passive Skills: From doing in-game activities, you can improve your player's ability in that area. From hitting enemies with your melee weapon, applying first aid, sneaking, sprinting, shooting and more, all these will improve the player and their ability to conduct that certain task
- New Vehicle: Modified Utility Pickup Truck
- New Vehicle: Modified Utility Pickup Truck
- Firearm Effective Range: Each weapon has an effective range that it can fire to, once the weapon reaches it's effective range, damage falloff will be applied. For example, a sniper will have a much larger effective range, while a pistol will have a smaller effective range
- Critical Hits: Weapons have a chance to hit a critical hit, these shots will produce more damage than a regular shot. The quality of an items and the type of weapon it is plays a role in how
likely it will do a critical hit
-
Find hidden caches that randomly spawn across the map
-
New safe zone located on the river, on a broken down ship
-
Can now climb numerous ladders that were already on the map
-
You can now change distance of camera from player position
-
New player stat: Animal Kills
-
New item rarity: Rare
-
Rare buildable ornaments added, find these rare items in residential buildings
-
Speed added to vehicle UI
-
Added anti-aliasing type graphic setting
-
Adjust crosshair scale setting
-
Added light shafts and a setting to turn them off
-
New Items:
-
Airfield keycard
-
Classified Area Keycard
-
Pipe bomb
-
Chemlight
-
Biker helmet
-
Alice pack
-
Patrol backpack
-
Damaged patrol backpack
-
Enhanced military respirator
-
300 Winchester rounds
-
M2010 Enhanced - Legendary sniper rifle
-
M2010 mag
-
Battle Ready Glock - Legendary handgun
-
Colonels Revenge - Legendary assault rifle
-
Colonels Revenge mag
-
Exterminator - Legendary shotgun
-
Valkyrie - Legendary assault rifle
-
Valkyrie mag
-
Guardian - Legendary marksman rifle
-
Guardian mag
-
Small couch
-
Bed
-
2x Storage crate (New)
-
Money safe
-
Camp chair (New)
-
Table (New)
-
Flag
-
Couch
-
Dresser
-
Bunk bed
-
Piano
-
Tent (New)
New Rare Buildable Ornaments:
-
Cow girl ornament
-
Dog ornament
-
Globe ornament
-
Goblin ornament
-
Knight ornament
-
Neon cactus ornament
-
Newtons cradle ornament
-
Orbiter ornament
-
Samurai ornament
-
Space shuttle ornament
-
Toy bear ornament
-
Viking ornament
-
New Difficulty Options:
-
AI respawn timer
-
Zombie health multiplier
-
Bandit health multiplier
-
Scavenger health multiplier
-
Minimum timer until airdrops (Seconds)
-
Maximum timer until airdrops (Seconds)
-
Random event chance multiplier
-
Day length
-
Night length
-
Reset passive skills on death
-
Stamina depletion multiplier
-
Stamina recovery multiplier
-
No vehicle spawns in new save
-
Bandit camp spawn chance multiplier
-
Scavengers camp spawn chance multiplier
CHANGES:
- Containers are now more random with how they generate loot
- Big change to harvesting system; Now Trees and rocks can be cut down and mined
- Player now spawns a lootable container on death, hopefully this will solves issues with not being able to loot your own dead body
- Adjustments to firearm loot rarity
- Improved combat rolling (Now directional)
- Improvements to vehicle handling and how vehicles turn
- 2 types of locked doors to pick lock. Rooms with better loot now have an advanced locking system. To unlock this type of door the player will need to unlock the Lockpick+ skill in the skill tree
- Only crafting benches, campfires and base marker will block AI spawns / loot spawns
- Improved water material / shader
- Removed vehicle deformation (For now)
- Improvements to ladder system
- Major improvements to graphical design of subway
- Changes to ice cream vendor locations
- Noise made by player movement increased (Ties into to new passive skill system)
- Slight adjustments to inventory UI
- Slight adjustments to crafting UI
- Improved entering & leaving area UI
- Changes to some vehicle textures
- Changes to radiation weather when in a radiation zone
- Improved new game difficulty selection UI
- Improved item inspector/image quality
- Changes to main menu level
- Improved respawn screen UI
- Changes to player crouch camera
- Adjustment to shooting trail visibility
- Smoother switch camera side transition
- Can now carry 10 meat instead of 3
- Adjustment to amount of meat from animals
- Initial delay added when spawning AI
- Only change character model after a suicide (Not every respawn)
- Smoother player movement rotation
- Painkillers, radiation pills & bandages stack size increased
- Explosive radius increased drastically
BUG FIXES:
- Items stack when hovered and dropped over a container (Example, money in money pouch)
- Fixed crane collision
- Fixed not being able to roll while aiming down sights
- Volumetric fog video setting fixed
- Fixes/changes to AI spawning
- Fixed random chance to spawn event code
- Fixed first person building mode
- Fixed no context menu for equipping and un-equipping throwables
- Fixed some issues with water and collision
- Fixed spelling of 'ceiling' on lights
- Fixed position of Acog on Barrett 50 Cal Sniper
- Fixed buildable traps not counting towards kills (Eg. Landmine)
- Fixed animation not looping when breaking into a locked cabinet, etc
- Fixed airdrops giving way too much loot
- Fixed water well going into negatives
- Fixed dropping items from a dead AI body deletes the item
- Fixed animal footstep sounds
- Possible fix for 'Too close to wall' staying on screen
- Fixed issues with melee stance (ADS but melee)
- Fixed Mosin clip description
- Fixed climbing ladders forever if not near middle of ladder
- Fixed events not despawning correctly
- Fixed player model changing every respawn (Not suicide)
- Fixed MP5 compensator location
- Fixed 'auto save' saving even if the player is dead
- Fixed crawlers not being killed by vehicles
- Fixed random events spawning containers even when the event wasn't spawned (Could solve some people's issues with lag after saving and loading the game after many times)
- Fixed an error that was happening when crafting (Does mean you have to click back on object to craft again)
Container weight system delayed until future update if it is going to be added
Thank you very much, keep surviving and look forward to the next updates!
