Deck Defenders update for 11 January 2023

New Client Build 1.0.10.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is required to play

1.0.10.1 Updates

Updates & Changes

  • Added AI to the player queues so players can battle more beyond the campaign until there is a more consistent playerbase
  • Updated the wording on the Barricade card

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Android client could get locked up when going into queue

Known Issues

  • Unsummon has an issue where it isn't properly putting the destroyed unit back into the owner's hand
  • Charm has a few visual issues\
  • Occasionally a match will hang after a player's crystal has been destroyed. You'll still get xp, rewards, ect. It's just a message failure on the server to tell the client to quit the match.
  • Reconnecting to a match can lead to a soft-lock if you reconnect right as the match is ending
  • Reconnecting more than once per game can cause issues

