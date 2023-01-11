New Client Build 1.0.10.1

This update is required to play
1.0.10.1 Updates
Updates & Changes
- Added AI to the player queues so players can battle more beyond the campaign until there is a more consistent playerbase
- Updated the wording on the Barricade card
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Android client could get locked up when going into queue
Known Issues
- Unsummon has an issue where it isn't properly putting the destroyed unit back into the owner's hand
- Charm has a few visual issues\
- Occasionally a match will hang after a player's crystal has been destroyed. You'll still get xp, rewards, ect. It's just a message failure on the server to tell the client to quit the match.
- Reconnecting to a match can lead to a soft-lock if you reconnect right as the match is ending
- Reconnecting more than once per game can cause issues
Changed files in this update