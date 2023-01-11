 Skip to content

Goose Goose Duck update for 11 January 2023

11/01/2023 Servers are back up!

Share · View all patches · Build 10301956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have started the servers! We are going to start by trickling players in, since the servers are coming from a cold start. Thank you everyone for your patience during these trying times.

我们已经启动了服务器! 我们将以涓涓细流的方式开始，因为服务器正在苏醒中。感谢大家在困难时期的耐心等待。

Changed files in this update

Goose Goose Duck OSX Depot 1568592
  • Loading history…
