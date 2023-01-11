Hello everyone, the version 0.2.8 is here!! Here is the change log of this version, in this patch we mainly focused in improving the VR gameplay because it was inplayable, but now you can expect a better experience, hope you enjoy it! ːsteamhappyː
VR IMPROVEMENTS
- Skin selection is now avaiable for VR players
- Main menu for VR is now fixed
- Film grain is now disabled in VR
- Improved Settings menu
- Read document feature improved
- Almond water drink feature improved
- Moth jelly eat feature improved
General Improvements
- Added new lobby room
- Added difficulty descriptions
- Improved radiation effect
- Added crosshair
- Lobbies list fixed
Changed files in this update