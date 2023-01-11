Hello everyone, the version 0.2.8 is here!! Here is the change log of this version, in this patch we mainly focused in improving the VR gameplay because it was inplayable, but now you can expect a better experience, hope you enjoy it! ːsteamhappyː

VR IMPROVEMENTS

Skin selection is now avaiable for VR players

Main menu for VR is now fixed

Film grain is now disabled in VR

Improved Settings menu

Read document feature improved

Almond water drink feature improved

Moth jelly eat feature improved

General Improvements