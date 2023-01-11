 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inside the Backrooms update for 11 January 2023

Version 0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10301902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, the version 0.2.8 is here!! Here is the change log of this version, in this patch we mainly focused in improving the VR gameplay because it was inplayable, but now you can expect a better experience, hope you enjoy it! ːsteamhappyː

VR IMPROVEMENTS
  • Skin selection is now avaiable for VR players
  • Main menu for VR is now fixed
  • Film grain is now disabled in VR
  • Improved Settings menu
  • Read document feature improved
  • Almond water drink feature improved
  • Moth jelly eat feature improved
General Improvements
  • Added new lobby room
  • Added difficulty descriptions
  • Improved radiation effect
  • Added crosshair
  • Lobbies list fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1987081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link