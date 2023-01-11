Small changes in Family Business

Hello Mobsters !

So as I already said in the last update I could have forgotten something and in fact I forgot and it was relative that we have a new gamemode " Capture the Flag " , well said that here goes our news:

Our new loadingscreen for the map " Kobralyn " ! I hope you liked it because this will be our way of working with loadscreens from now on using old postcards.

Another change was that now we also have " Tips / Comments " during loadscreens not only that but also improved audio quality and now joining servers also has a quality loadscreen !

As usual here are some fixes:

**

Bots spawning inside the wall in the delicacy

More code optimization

Score removal (Below we explain the reason)

Some Nav mesh fixes in zombies

Added matchmaking info in match options

Changed the name from Zombies to Voodoo Business (In the not too distant future you realized that this name lives up to the history of horde mode)

Zombies are now called Cursed ( Zombie remains only as a nickname )

**

So mobsters, the reason that led us to remove the score from the game was because it was very superficial and useless, but that doesn't mean that we won't add it in the future, it's just a change in this exact moment that may or may not become permanent. Please let us know your thoughts on score removal.

Now talking a little about the upcoming updates for Family Business !

We are working as much as possible to improve the Huds so that we can add new maps and on top of that our map release logic will always be 1-1 , 1 for Family Business and 1 for Voodoo Business , thus alternating with each release, for example this one month another map should be released for Family Business, and next month one should be released for Voodoo Business. There are still many things to be done and especially to be improved, so please don't forget to do a Family Business review as it helps us a lot and if you want to help even more always comment below the updates because we always look at the comments below as soon as possible possible and obviously also helps us a lot !

We have a fruitful future for Family Business !

Thank you all and good game !