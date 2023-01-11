added: issued recipes in the zones production window can now be modified.
added: New Tool will allow to totaly destroy items on the floor
fixed: "Inventory Window" displayed empty tree under certain circumstances
fixed: Builders now use the same item finding logic as the Haulers (which were more sophisticated)
fixed: Light Shading was not rendered in sliced (underground) view, when light was outside the current view level
fixed: Deactivating a stockpile was not properly recognized
fixed: Priorities for zones were not properly applied
fixed: Stockpiles were not considering to haul to existing stacks first (also an issue with possible overfill bug)
