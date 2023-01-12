Patch 1.9.1.3 is now available!

Hello everyone!
The first big patch of 2023 has just been released.
Here’s what’s included:
- Balance: increased frequency of certain Towntale Events
- QOL: the audio cue from the Sawmill was a bit too loud
- QOL: disabling the visitors' tracking won't hide Traders, Envoys and Newcomers anymore
- Update: localization
- Fix: a number of buildings and monuments had increased or decreased resource requirements upon reload
- Fix: Wheat wouldn’t appear when planted near water sources on generated hill maps unless the player loaded or reloaded the game
- Fix: the upfront cost of a movable building part was applied each time players went into Edit mode
- Fix: bridges weren’t working properly on some generated maps
- Fix: the ‘Show the Zoning Areas’ visibility layer objective from the Fulfilling Villager Needs advice was unticked if players hid zoning areas again
- Fix: special taxes were displayed over some buildings even if players didn’t activate them in the Book
- Fix: interactive locations under workplaces were all considered as work stations
- Fix: the “Dedicated to the Kingdom (Hard)” aspiration wrongly counted how many swords were being traded towards its objective
- Fix: while following the onboarding (tutorial), players could select the “Revise one Estate Privilege”, “Revise one Edict” and “Gain influence with one Estate” mandates from the Manor House even if progression paths weren’t accessible yet
- Fix: hedges were causing pathing issues for the Bailiff, preventing him or her from prospecting mineral deposits when placed in proximity of the Manor House
- Fix: sub-buildings could have no parts if players reloaded their game with an active sub-building window
- Fix: saving the game while a part was selected would cause it to become unselected and in an unbuildable state upon reload
- Fix: the public room and public lounge capacity displayed the game object’s name instead of the building part or the building name
- Fix: the "Minimum number of non-decorative parts (including Masterpiece Parts)" from masterpieces wasn’t taking into account sub-buildings’ parts
- Fix: happiness exploit
- Fix: the Modest Hall (Monastery) anchor points from the Monastery were bugged for doors
- Fix: the Rustic Gate - Elevated wasn’t being attached properly on the Rustic Passageway and the Rustic Quarters from the Monastery
- Fix: various English typos
- Modding: expose the Die function
- Modding: expose the weapon list
- Modding: PROMOTE_VILLAGER_MANDATE_TYPE and GAME_RULE_STATUS_PROMOTION are no longer dependent on each other
- Modding: replacing the Village Center with a custom BUILDING_PART function could cause crashes or spawn villagers at the corner of the map
- Modding: modded mineral deposits that produce resources with resource layout types that are not "CRATES" or "MARBLE" were not producing anything
- Modding: Markets that produced resources had infinite capacity
- Modding: House Addition V4 was crashing in certain circumstances
- Modding: Monastic Life crash caused by a game rule modifier applied at the wrong moment
- Modding: assemblages’ description was duplicated after their creation
