Self revive fix, day/night cycle extension + minor bug fixes

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.393 MINOR PATCH
Work is still mainly focused on the first big update but in the meantime here are a few more fixes for some issues that have been raised by the community. Thank you to everyone for the continued feedback.
Added
-Small arrow to the player marker on the map to better indicate the faced direction
-Added ability to lean while crouching
Fixed
-Self revive now works as intended
-Fixed weapon attachment exploit
-Removed converted glock bugged weapon as this was a prototype from years ago and does not work
Changed
-Increased day/night cycle length
Changed files in this update