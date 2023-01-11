Self revive fix, day/night cycle extension + minor bug fixes

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.393 MINOR PATCH

Work is still mainly focused on the first big update but in the meantime here are a few more fixes for some issues that have been raised by the community. Thank you to everyone for the continued feedback.

Added

-Small arrow to the player marker on the map to better indicate the faced direction

-Added ability to lean while crouching

Fixed

-Self revive now works as intended

-Fixed weapon attachment exploit

-Removed converted glock bugged weapon as this was a prototype from years ago and does not work

Changed

-Increased day/night cycle length