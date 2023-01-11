 Skip to content

Fargone update for 11 January 2023

Self revive fix, day/night cycle extension + minor bug fixes

Fargone update for 11 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.393 MINOR PATCH

Work is still mainly focused on the first big update but in the meantime here are a few more fixes for some issues that have been raised by the community. Thank you to everyone for the continued feedback.

Added

-Small arrow to the player marker on the map to better indicate the faced direction
-Added ability to lean while crouching

Fixed

-Self revive now works as intended
-Fixed weapon attachment exploit
-Removed converted glock bugged weapon as this was a prototype from years ago and does not work

Changed

-Increased day/night cycle length

