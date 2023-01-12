- Added door handles to give more options and control over how you want to clear rooms.
- Made physics improvements when the door hits an AI.
- Added door sound cue to help players realize there is something or someone blocking the door.
- Improved the door model and added a new texture
- Improved both hangers lighting
- More Updates on the way
Target React Force update for 12 January 2023
Door Handle Update
