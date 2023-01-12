 Skip to content

Target React Force update for 12 January 2023

Door Handle Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


  • Added door handles to give more options and control over how you want to clear rooms.
  • Made physics improvements when the door hits an AI.
  • Added door sound cue to help players realize there is something or someone blocking the door.
  • Improved the door model and added a new texture
  • Improved both hangers lighting
  • More Updates on the way

