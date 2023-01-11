30XX 0.48 Patch Notes - January 11, 2023

Happy New Year! We've got a lot we're excited to show you in the months to come, but for today, 0.48 is a smaller bugfix patch aimed at tightening up a bunch of loose ends. We've all been off for the holiday period! Juicy stuff to come. Hope you had a lovely holiday break to see the people you love and play some great games.
Thanks for playing!
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
- Blood Price (Aug) now lets you buy Shop items 1:1 with your Health (instead of rounding up to the nearest 10).
- Fixed an issue causing players to sometimes be unable to interact with level objects after interacting with Delta.
- Fixed an issue causing Capital Punishment's fists to take a permanent break.
- Fixed an error causing some objects to not render on screen when a lot of it was present at once. (Water Platforms in local co-op, explosions with certain Beam combinations, etc.)
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the boss gates from opening after Lethal Tempo's fight as the client in online co-op.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause one of Lethal Tempo's gears to go AWOL.
- Fixed another rare cause of Gear Rollies failing to attach to platforms.
- Damage caused by touching Dustria Grinders now counts as "hazard" damage - it scales with Sacred Spines ranks, and is prevented by Armatort's set bonus.
- Legacy's Barrier he creates when absorbing his Circle shape has been removed. (We're reworking the fight at some point, and it's confusing to new players.)
- Fixed an issue causing spawn timers to be Quite Jacked Up when playing on higher than normal game speed.
- Fixed an error causing damage taken to round up to the nearest 10.
- Fixed an error causing damage taken to reduce Challenge score by more than intended.
- Fixed an issue causing Grinders and Workers to sometimes be offset by half a tile or so.
- Fixed an issue causing Frail Glory to restore itself when saving and quitting.
- Fixed an error causing Cursed Wounds 3 to block health restore more often than intended, and CW1 to block health less often than intended. (Compared to last patch, CW3 is now a bit easier, and CW1 is now a bit harder.)
- Also adjusted CW1/3 Health restore - instead of being 50/50 to give you the next step up or down, it's 50/50 to see which side of the next whole health point it rounds to. (CW1 will now cause health pickups to restore 7 or 8 on pickup instead of 10, for example.)
- Fixed Gamma Gear Elemental's Gear Barriers being spawned while the elemental itself is still spawning (say, in a Contemplation Room).
- Penumbra Mirrors now only extend the lifespan of projectiles for a finite number of bounces (to prevent infinite bullet situations).
- Thrift Actuator now works on the level you pick it up from a Choice Machine. (It will immediately make the first shop item on sale.)
- Fixed Quantum Spook not working on Echocave Shieldfaces for either Ace's attacks or Digspinning.
- Fixed tooltips for Megaheart, Armorative Plating, and Armor Bloom.
- Enemies that feel the wrath of the Giant Rolly are now respawn-restricted.
- Fixed an issue causing Beeg Frog spawns to sometimes get wedged in the miniboss gate.
- Fixed Tiny Flamespewer's flames destroying charmed Flapps.
- Frail Glory no longer rerolls into a different item if you've lost it.
- Fixed certain explosion effects not properly sending Dustria barrels in the right direction.
- Fixed an error preventing High Velocity (aug) from spawning for Nina.
- Fixed an error causing some decorations to display oddly in Highvault Gauntlets.
- Fixed Wall Beam splits not properly inheriting charged shot properties from other Beams.
- Fixed an error causing Strike Blocks in Echocave to retain collision after warping (but appear off).
- Fixed an error where Echobeast could damage you while teleporting as the client in online co-op.
- Fixed an error causing a strange buzzing sound in some boss hallways as the client in online co-op.
- Fixed Slot Machines not animating properly in online co-op.
- Fixed Core equip/unequip synchrony in online co-op.
- Fixed Health/NRG text not displaying properly while paused as the client in online co-op.
- Fixed an error preventing the client in online co-op from toggling Autocharge/Autocombo from the Pause menu.
- Took a stab at the bug causing the client in online co-op to sometimes be unable to swap Power slots. (Please let us know if this keeps happening - I found a cause and fixed it, but can't reproduce the issue on my end.)
- Fixed Delta not appearing as Client at level start.
- Fixed Spectre-resurrecting enemies from only displaying the "!" warning once. Also fixed Void Orbs not properly respawning their Void Aura on resurrect.
- Fixed an error causing some Track Platforms to go flying off into the void in a particular Dustria chunk.
- Fixed an error causing new Visibility outlines to not save color choices when reloading the game.
- Fixed popup damage text for effects that cause you to lose one health on certain conditions (Burn for Glory, some Prototypes, etc).
- Picking up a Core with Delta's Pure Drive condition active no longer equips the core automatically (bypassing the restriction).
- I don't know why you'd want this with the current Health display system, but fixed "Bars only" still displaying numbers too.
- Fixed an issue with Deepverse's Snake miniboss rotating oddly as the client in online co-op.
- Fixed Edgewall's behavior for the other player in online co-op.
- Fixed Delta's Zen Mortar attack not splitting properly as the client in online co-op.
- Updated strings to reflect new Zealot's Wrath/Sacred Spines values. (Values are unchanged.)
