30XX 0.48 Patch Notes - January 11, 2023

Happy New Year! We've got a lot we're excited to show you in the months to come, but for today, 0.48 is a smaller bugfix patch aimed at tightening up a bunch of loose ends. We've all been off for the holiday period! Juicy stuff to come. Hope you had a lovely holiday break to see the people you love and play some great games.

Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES: