 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EON Fighter update for 11 January 2023

Update 0.4.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10301575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.9

Changes:

HC-31
+60% MINING SPEED

UI-80
-20% MINING SPEED

The Daimhirs and the Zilgu enemies have been nerf.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2146721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link