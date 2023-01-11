 Skip to content

Master of Puppets update for 11 January 2023

V1.1.22

Build 10301535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 1.1.20 will not correctly load new locations for story based campaigns because of a silly mistake I made in the last minute before building. I quickly tested on Mac, Windows and iOS but didn't do a clean install on any of them. Should have know better, but there you go...

Also in this build:

  • Improved event queue for mech actions - now pop texts for e.g. shield during overwatch should happen at the right time and not long before the mech is shot at.
  • Story triggers allow more engaging stories to be constructed - this will be much more evident in the second half of "The Signal"
  • Reduced difficulty of the first locations in "The Signal" - I had managed to crank them up to 11 - you kind of loose perspective after hours of testing the same map over and over again :)
