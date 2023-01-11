Build 1.1.20 will not correctly load new locations for story based campaigns because of a silly mistake I made in the last minute before building. I quickly tested on Mac, Windows and iOS but didn't do a clean install on any of them. Should have know better, but there you go...
Also in this build:
- Improved event queue for mech actions - now pop texts for e.g. shield during overwatch should happen at the right time and not long before the mech is shot at.
- Story triggers allow more engaging stories to be constructed - this will be much more evident in the second half of "The Signal"
- Reduced difficulty of the first locations in "The Signal" - I had managed to crank them up to 11 - you kind of loose perspective after hours of testing the same map over and over again :)