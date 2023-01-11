 Skip to content

Kandria update for 11 January 2023

Minor hotfix

11 January 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fixed the difficulty on the return path of a particularly egregious platforming puzzle
  • Added DS2 support under Linux
  • Fixed possible out of bounds clip in two elevator shafts

Changed files in this update

