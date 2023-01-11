Minor hotfix

A hotfix has been released with the following changes:
- Fixed the difficulty on the return path of a particularly egregious platforming puzzle
- Added DS2 support under Linux
- Fixed possible out of bounds clip in two elevator shafts
