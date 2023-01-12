 Skip to content

Ocean Punk update for 12 January 2023

OceanPunk is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10301364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

We're excited to announce that the EA version of Deepening Fire is available on Jan.12. It's now!

This Early Access version will present you with the complete storyline content of the game. In the future, more content will be added into the full game. So please stay tuned!

If you like our game, please add it to your wishlist and join our communities for the latest news! Also welcome to join our discord: https://discord.com/invite/rtvqvaBDHy
Thank you for your support, let's start the survivor's challenge journey on the Sea.

Cheers,
ETime Studio

