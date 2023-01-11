CONTENT UPDATE - BUILD 10301352

Hello everyone! Just the day before yesterday we were celebrating 500 copies sold and we already surpassed 1000! All we can do I thank you all, and that means we can't stop working. Discover what's new in this patch:

Coralina - Patch Build 10301352

More arts!

We added new arts in the end of the game, maybe it's worth goings back to check it out!

New ways to move

Now you should be able to use a Steam supported controller to play (those that follow the Xbox standard binding), these are the commands:

Arrows/Analogic Stick: Move

X: Run

A: Interact/Confirm

B: Back/Cancel

Y: Inventory

The show in the stars!

Zana Stardust has arrived to bring the official Coralina Original Soundtrack to Steam! The page to buy the OST will be available soon!

Bug fixes

We fixed the loops not working properly in some of the songs;

We adjusted the volume that were way loud than they should in some of the songs and sound effects;

We fixed a bug in the English version of the game near the end of chapter 1 that caused an art of Cora to not progress the scene.

Found any bug? Let us now in our official Steam community, we created a thread for you to report any errors that you may find. You can also send to us on our social media, either on the official Coralina or ZNT Prod. accounts on Twitter! Speaking of it, we love seeing all the comments you make and art you're creating, so feel free to tag us or use #CoraGame for us to find what you are posting!

Again we would like to thank you all for the the love, all of this wouldn't be possible without your support! We are thrilled to keep telling Coralina's story, and we hope you all can see more very soon!