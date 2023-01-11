 Skip to content

Seven Spirits Playtest update for 11 January 2023

Version 0.6.1 is OUT!

  • Fix: Dragon does damage also when crushed
  • Fix: End game visualization bug
  • Fix: Removed end chat messages reset
  • Fix: Broken weapon exception
  • Fix: Enemy double damage
  • Fix: Elastic Camera on start
  • Fix: Localization fixes
  • Fix: Last story object bug
  • Fix: “Retry from last wave” reset bug

Depot 2001731
Depot 2001732
Depot 2001733
