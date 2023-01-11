- Fix: Dragon does damage also when crushed
- Fix: End game visualization bug
- Fix: Removed end chat messages reset
- Fix: Broken weapon exception
- Fix: Enemy double damage
- Fix: Elastic Camera on start
- Fix: Localization fixes
- Fix: Last story object bug
- Fix: “Retry from last wave” reset bug
Seven Spirits Playtest update for 11 January 2023
Version 0.6.1 is OUT!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
