We rummaged around in the back of the store, and it looks like we have some extra holiday items left over from last year! Oops! They're now available in the City for a limited time.
Gorilla Tag update for 13 January 2023
Holiday Overstock Sale
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Gorilla Tag Content Depot 1533391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update