Dual Universe - Release 1.2.5

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.2.5.

Changes are below:

Improvements

[Launcher] Launcher now remembers the window position and size between sessions.

[Launcher] Now displays the EULA in pdf format instead of plain text the 1st time the launcher is open.

Crash Fixes

[Launcher] Fixed a crash when keeping the launcher idle.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented spawning surface ore from mining units after calibrating, however further issues may remain and we continue to monitor and investigate.

Jammed industries now properly relaunch after talent upgrade on output containers.

[Blueprint deployment] Fixed a rare issue where blueprints would be deployed very far from the correct position.

Known Issues

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

[Gunnery Tutorial] With the new tactical map, there are some inconsistencies in the Gunnery Tutorial. The tutorial still works, but the steps that describe the periscope (now replaced by the tactical map) are out of date.

We are aware of an issue where surface ore that should spawn at the end of calibration in fact does not spawn correctly, we are currently investigating the issue.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!