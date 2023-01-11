 Skip to content

Causal Nexus update for 11 January 2023

Patch 1.02

Patch 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added achievable bonus conditions for every challenge.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some skills from appearing in the auto shop.

A lot of sounds are still missing for various elements of the game and will be the focus of the next patch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2164982
