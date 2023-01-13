Update B 8.4 - big bugfix update

Bugfixes:
- Medium could see the creature after it was actually already eliminated
- sometimes there was infinite page turning noise in the journal
- as a doctor you could heal yourself, which is not intended to happen
- Arachne spider webs fixed
- sometimes the money for buying the bunker was taken away twice
- sometimes there were problems picking up objects (also in Pentagram)
- medium effect was sometimes not faded out when starting a hunt
- for some items the expert skins were not displayed when dropped
- it was possible to go into the minus with the money when buying furniture for your room
- sometimes you had more items in the trunk than intended
- multiplayer: teammates sometimes did not get money for successful missions
- some creatures could trigger the motion detector, although they should not be able to do so
- photos in the fashion booklet were too dark
- sometimes you could still open the front door during a hunt
- more minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update