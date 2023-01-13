 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 13 January 2023

Update B 8.4 - big bugfix update

Update B 8.4 - big bugfix update

Last edited by Wendy

Bugfixes:

  • Medium could see the creature after it was actually already eliminated
  • sometimes there was infinite page turning noise in the journal
  • as a doctor you could heal yourself, which is not intended to happen
  • Arachne spider webs fixed
  • sometimes the money for buying the bunker was taken away twice
  • sometimes there were problems picking up objects (also in Pentagram)
  • medium effect was sometimes not faded out when starting a hunt
  • for some items the expert skins were not displayed when dropped
  • it was possible to go into the minus with the money when buying furniture for your room
  • sometimes you had more items in the trunk than intended
  • multiplayer: teammates sometimes did not get money for successful missions
  • some creatures could trigger the motion detector, although they should not be able to do so
  • photos in the fashion booklet were too dark
  • sometimes you could still open the front door during a hunt
  • more minor bug fixes

