Planet Zoo Update 1.12.3 is available now!

Hayo Zookeepers!
Update 1.12.3 is now available for download. Just update your game before you play! This update contains various bug fixes - you can read more below:
Planet Zoo - 1.12.3 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
-
Animals
-
Fixed "moving multiple selected animals" in the exhibit info panel not always moving the selected animals
-
Fixed Raccoons passing through scenery to interact with enrichment toys
-
Fixed an issue where animals interacting with burrows were teleported across the park
-
Removed the possibility for animals in burrows to stand idle for long periods of time
-
Fixed the navigable area heatmap not updating when the selected animal had to be reset to the habitat gate
-
Fixed an issue where animals could not enter or exit a burrow correctly
-
Fixed an issue where animals were temporarily considered escaped from their habitats, particularly when climbing
-
Increased the size of skeletal remains left by juvenile Emus that decomposed in a habitat
-
Added interspecies enrichment bonuses between Emus, Red Kangaroos and Red-Necked Wallabies
-
Fixed Raccoon's whiskers and fur disappearing if viewing from specific distance
-
Fixed Formosan Black Bear Juvenile eyes floating if viewing from specific distance
-
Fixed Nine-Banded Armadillo teleporting when exiting burrow
-
Made Scarecrow Feeder more accessible for Blue Wildebeest
-
Fixed some sharp edges on the Maned Wolf sleeping animation
-
Fixed leg flickering on the Emu walking animation
-
Fixed overextended front upper legs on the Blue Wildebeest Female walking animation
-
Adjusted animation when the Striped Hyena shakes
-
Adjusted animation when the Nine-Banded Armadillo turns
-
Updated Striped Hyena animal icons for both Male and Female
-
Updated Striped Hyena Zoopedia images
-
-
Facilities
-
Fixed Tour guest wellbeing being rated much lower than expected
-
Fixed "Educational item placed too far from target species" alert on Tour Points not assigned to an Animal Talk
-
Fixed some habitat objects being incorrectly considered scenery objects when using the bulldozer tool
-
Fixed an issue where ride stations sometimes do not get fully deleted when using the bulldozer tool
-
-
Franchise
- Fixed the Automated Exhibit Population Management rules showing the "Release to wild" option in franchise mode
-
Game Modes
-
Height map zoos created in the following places now use their matching flat skirts:
-
Africa Savannah
-
Antarctica Tundra
-
Asia Tropical
-
Europe Tundra
-
North America Savannah
-
North America Temperate
-
Oceania Tropical
-
-
Path added to Temperate Europe Sculpted map entrance
-
Loans are now available in Sandbox mode
-
-
Guests
-
Enabled moving tour guests onto staff paths during their tour
-
Added feedback for inaccessible Tour Points in tours
-
-
Habitats
-
Fixed habitat shelter heatmap not displaying correctly
-
Fixed incorrect animal accessibility message on climbing frames
-
Fixed habitat object accessibility considering irrelevant animals' accessibility
-
Improved habitat object accessibility algorithm
-
Fixed an issue where terrain around a burrow interior could be edited
-
Removed possibility to place burrows in lakes
-
-
Localization
-
Added localized string informing players when Tour Points are inaccessible
-
Fixed a spelling mistake in the Red Barn River timed scenario description
-
-
Scenario
- Foliage removed from beneath terrain in Pumamarca Educational Reserve
-
Scenery
-
Fixed some glass construction assets to allow guests to see animals through them
-
Added Temperate biome to Emu's infoboard
-
Adjusted specular response of the Buffalo Dry Grass
-
Adjusted colour variants on the Buffalo Dry Grass, Blue Stem Dry Grass and Red Oat Dry Grass.
-
-
Staff
- Fixed tour guide gliding away from the Tour Point at the end of a tour
-
UI
- The UI flow for creating and naming tours has been simplified
-
Crashes
-
Fixed a crash when placing a quarantine building
-
Fixed a crash when placing a staff building
-
Fixed a crash when placing a habitat gate
-
Fixed a rare crash when getting a welfare notification for Butterflies
-
Fixed a rare crash when Butterflies attempted to land on guests
-
Fixed a crash when species did not have a listed food grade in their habitat
-
Changed files in this update