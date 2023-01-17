Planet Zoo Update 1.12.3 is available now!

Animals

Fixed "moving multiple selected animals" in the exhibit info panel not always moving the selected animals

Fixed Raccoons passing through scenery to interact with enrichment toys

Fixed an issue where animals interacting with burrows were teleported across the park

Removed the possibility for animals in burrows to stand idle for long periods of time

Fixed the navigable area heatmap not updating when the selected animal had to be reset to the habitat gate

Fixed an issue where animals could not enter or exit a burrow correctly

Fixed an issue where animals were temporarily considered escaped from their habitats, particularly when climbing

Increased the size of skeletal remains left by juvenile Emus that decomposed in a habitat

Added interspecies enrichment bonuses between Emus, Red Kangaroos and Red-Necked Wallabies

Fixed Raccoon's whiskers and fur disappearing if viewing from specific distance

Fixed Formosan Black Bear Juvenile eyes floating if viewing from specific distance

Fixed Nine-Banded Armadillo teleporting when exiting burrow

Made Scarecrow Feeder more accessible for Blue Wildebeest

Fixed some sharp edges on the Maned Wolf sleeping animation

Fixed leg flickering on the Emu walking animation

Fixed overextended front upper legs on the Blue Wildebeest Female walking animation

Adjusted animation when the Striped Hyena shakes

Adjusted animation when the Nine-Banded Armadillo turns

Updated Striped Hyena animal icons for both Male and Female