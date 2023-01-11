DREAMWILD Patch Notes for January 11th, 2023

This is a fairly small patch which should bring some nice little features and fixes to DREAMWILD

Changes:

Added new Temporary Save System. If you quit from the pause menu, you will be able to resume your run later. Saved runs are lost on death.

Rewritten tutorial on Bunnyhopping to be more clear

Bunnyhopping tutorial now features small video example

Home portals in the Sunken Grounds now stand upright, making them easier to get into

Fixed bug with Fishing Pole causing it to get stuck in the 'reeling' animation

Fixed bug with Grappling Hook causing it to hold the player in place even when no hooks are present

Fishing Pole UI now more visible

Fishing Pole Lure now puts out a green circle to show the safe zone of movement while fishing

I hope these changes will help your DREAMWILD experience to be even more fun!

As always, feel free to send me any bugs or feedback you have!

-Karbonic

Also in the meantime, check out these little sneak peaks of future content...







(Please note that all content shown above is still in development and is likely to change.)