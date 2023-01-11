Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.3)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the Field of View customization to the replay system
- Added the shoot house (planning phase) assets to the map editor ones
- Added the "hide camera obstacles" toggle
Improvements
- Reworked the game UI
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed agent still being dragged after releasing the mouse button above a UI element
- Fixed the item purchase confirmation messages localization
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch