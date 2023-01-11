 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 11 January 2023

Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.3)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

  • Added the Field of View customization to the replay system
  • Added the shoot house (planning phase) assets to the map editor ones
  • Added the "hide camera obstacles" toggle

Improvements

  • Reworked the game UI
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed agent still being dragged after releasing the mouse button above a UI element
  • Fixed the item purchase confirmation messages localization

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
