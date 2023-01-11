 Skip to content

PolyCore Defense update for 11 January 2023

Patch 1.2.0.4 is live!

Build 10300625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Chinese translations
  • Added ability to skip tutorial
  • Added numbers to tutorial and enemy modifier warnings; so you can see the current and total card number
  • Added missing ingame translation for when a module is installed

