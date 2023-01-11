- Improved Chinese translations
- Added ability to skip tutorial
- Added numbers to tutorial and enemy modifier warnings; so you can see the current and total card number
- Added missing ingame translation for when a module is installed
PolyCore Defense update for 11 January 2023
Patch 1.2.0.4 is live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PolyCore Defence Content Depot 1526931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update