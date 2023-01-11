v3.1 Detail Fixes

Some players will be stuck in the reading screen for a long time after starting the game, this update fixes this problem
However, players who have already started the game can follow the following steps to play normally
1.WINDOW key + R key type regedit to open the registry
- Delete the entire Sand Traveler folder from the following registry path
<CurrentUser>\SOFTWARE\Sand Traveler
Here are other details of the bug fixes
1. Fixed the bug that occurs when the number of gems given by the cherubs exceeds the limit
- Fixed a bug that occurs when the item limit is full
3.The reading screen does not work when some players start the game
- Added a new option to add relic pieces when all the props given by the cherubs reach the cap
- Adjusted the location of the floor ICON
- Fixed a bug in the ruby (large) holding limit setting
Changed files in this update