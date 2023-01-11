 Skip to content

Last Devil update for 11 January 2023

v3.1 Detail Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10300606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players will be stuck in the reading screen for a long time after starting the game, this update fixes this problem

However, players who have already started the game can follow the following steps to play normally

1.WINDOW key + R key type regedit to open the registry
  1. Delete the entire Sand Traveler folder from the following registry path
    <CurrentUser>\SOFTWARE\Sand Traveler

Here are other details of the bug fixes

1. Fixed the bug that occurs when the number of gems given by the cherubs exceeds the limit
  1. Fixed a bug that occurs when the item limit is full
    3.The reading screen does not work when some players start the game
  2. Added a new option to add relic pieces when all the props given by the cherubs reach the cap
  3. Adjusted the location of the floor ICON
  4. Fixed a bug in the ruby (large) holding limit setting

