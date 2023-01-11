Hotfix Update 1.0.1.9419

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔶 Cats/Dogs to buy refresh each week

🔶 Player is now invulnerable during parry and counter moves

🔶 Using Campfire saves outside farm

🔶 Various level fixes to prevent out of bounds

🔶 Various small text adjustments for typos and out of date info

🔶 Yearly newsletter updated for full gaps in time

🔶 Abysstone and Hyalite shovel loot table adjusted to include ore

🔶 Player & player children stats no longer adjusted by age so they stay consistent

🔶 Competition rep rewards adjusted

❌ Fix for successors coming back at 17 years old in certain situations

❌ Fix for certain tasks not progressing if npc story lines interupted them

❌ Combat speed setting is saved

❌ Fix for crash on moving storage items

❌ Fix for combo countering enemies if you click directly on them

❌ Kynseed tree shows when a year had lots of combat

❌ Guard against rare crash on pet stall interact

❌ Fix for crash with lowest baby mood and no partner on new day

❌ Fixed fishing rod tool level yield and rating bonuses

❌ Fix for sibling using wrong head type

❌ Fix for bought dog from shop following while sleeping

❌ Fix for cure illness task pointing to village when it should point to Uncle Bill

❌ Player stat buffs visible on successor

❌ Fix for blacksmith worker crafters in Poppyhill and Mellowbrook

❌ Fixed case where the next day apoth perk item outside wouldn't reflect star rating of items given to patients

❌ Fix good store task fail incorrectly showing

❌ Fix premature aging of pets

❌ Fix for chemistry set not affecting cures made with a customer (extra stored in stock or inventory)

❌ Fix for future good store transactions not showing star rating details in the ledger

❌ Woemarsh apoth shop purchase gives more appropriate items

❌ Fix for crash taking a favour while in Fae realms

❌ Guard fix for rare shop takeover crash

❌ Fix for crash on minigame tutorials

❌ Fix for crash by picking up throwing game orb

❌ Fix for crash on load screen with certain partners

❌ Fix for crash on clicking certain items after going to the stock screen

❌ Fix for stunning creatures leaving their effect paused

❌ Fix for softlock when fairweather tax is balanced by tokens reducing the years taken

❌ Guard fix for summoned plant being unhittable

❌ Fix for apoth exploit using cures the player didn't have

❌ Staff wages update when changed while the ledger is open

❌ Fix for shopping npcs not following into other levels as part of tasks or dates

❌ Barter in good store shows correct rating for item

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix