 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voltaire - The Vegan Vampire update for 27 February 2023

Launch Day!

Share · View all patches · Build 10300597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, non-vampire friends! We have some very exciting news for you all!

Voltaire will be embarking on his vegan journey today!

We can’t wait for you to make history (and anger Dracula)!

Thank you all for your support throughout development! Through development a lot has been accomplished, and we can’t wait to show you everything that

We can’t wait to see your own vegan journeys, so make sure you can show us by joining our community on Discord, or following us on Twitter while you wait for launch!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link