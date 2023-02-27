Launch Day!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, non-vampire friends! We have some very exciting news for you all!

Voltaire will be embarking on his vegan journey today!

We can’t wait for you to make history (and anger Dracula)!

Thank you all for your support throughout development! Through development a lot has been accomplished, and we can’t wait to show you everything that

We can’t wait to see your own vegan journeys, so make sure you can show us by joining our community on Discord, or following us on Twitter while you wait for launch!