Update Notes 11th of January

[Client]
- Fixed bullet casings floating on fences/ladders
- Total score for player is now taken from steam leaderboards instead of rank file
- Fixed favorite servers were appearing back after removing
[Game]
- Fixed wrong weapon bodygroups appeared on viewmodels for a split second when deploying
- Fixed deploy animation could play for holstering weapon while switching weapons on servers with high ping
- Fixed holster animation didnt play sometimes
- Fixed revolver fire modes were breaking on pickup after player changed fire mode on primary weapon
- Added trigger_spawnroom entity to define spawn rooms for a team
-- Airstrikes cannot be dispatched inside this zone, and enemies will be highlighted inside this zone
- Players can now pick up weapons by walking over them rather than +use
- Changed default vote pass percentage to 60%
-- Kick votes require 75% vote pass, and requires minimum 4 players present in the server
-- Controlled by sv_vote_kick_quorum_ratio and sv_vote_kick_min_players
- Bullets now pass through ladders
- Bleed damage is now capped at 25, and health does not regenerate while bleeding
- Raised sniper class limit to 3
- Fixed shotguns not distributing first 2 pellets correctly
- Fixed gas mask applying at delayed time in the animation
[Server]
- Shake from explosions reduced by 50% and duration of shake by 50%
- Medic bot heals himself more often if his morale is low or if he is hiding
[Maps]
- Added spawn trigger protection to all maps
- Added map "3rd Field Hospital"
