 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 11 January 2023

Update Notes 11th of January

Share · View all patches · Build 10300535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Client]

  • Fixed bullet casings floating on fences/ladders
  • Total score for player is now taken from steam leaderboards instead of rank file
  • Fixed favorite servers were appearing back after removing

[Game]

  • Fixed wrong weapon bodygroups appeared on viewmodels for a split second when deploying
  • Fixed deploy animation could play for holstering weapon while switching weapons on servers with high ping
  • Fixed holster animation didnt play sometimes
  • Fixed revolver fire modes were breaking on pickup after player changed fire mode on primary weapon
  • Added trigger_spawnroom entity to define spawn rooms for a team
    -- Airstrikes cannot be dispatched inside this zone, and enemies will be highlighted inside this zone
  • Players can now pick up weapons by walking over them rather than +use
  • Changed default vote pass percentage to 60%
    -- Kick votes require 75% vote pass, and requires minimum 4 players present in the server
    -- Controlled by sv_vote_kick_quorum_ratio and sv_vote_kick_min_players
  • Bullets now pass through ladders
  • Bleed damage is now capped at 25, and health does not regenerate while bleeding
  • Raised sniper class limit to 3
  • Fixed shotguns not distributing first 2 pellets correctly
  • Fixed gas mask applying at delayed time in the animation

[Server]

  • Shake from explosions reduced by 50% and duration of shake by 50%
  • Medic bot heals himself more often if his morale is low or if he is hiding

[Maps]

  • Added spawn trigger protection to all maps
  • Added map "3rd Field Hospital"

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Beta Depot Depot 1012112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link