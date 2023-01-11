Should include fixes for all of the bugs reported to me. Maybe now that the fires are out, I can get back to making content.
- Removed armageddon.
- capped corpse dealer corpses at 12
- Trader percentage gains on junk changed from multiplicative to additive per current level the player is on
- Fixed softlock with 3rd boss being able to be pushed off screen, never to be seen again
- clarification of some tooltips
- Added option to use vulkan, add -force-vulkan to the game's launch options
- Made night time brighter (hopefully bright enough.)
