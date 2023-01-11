 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 11 January 2023

0.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10300402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Should include fixes for all of the bugs reported to me. Maybe now that the fires are out, I can get back to making content.

  • Removed armageddon.
  • capped corpse dealer corpses at 12
  • Trader percentage gains on junk changed from multiplicative to additive per current level the player is on
  • Fixed softlock with 3rd boss being able to be pushed off screen, never to be seen again
  • clarification of some tooltips
  • Added option to use vulkan, add -force-vulkan to the game's launch options
  • Made night time brighter (hopefully bright enough.)

