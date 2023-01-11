Should include fixes for all of the bugs reported to me. Maybe now that the fires are out, I can get back to making content.

Removed armageddon.

capped corpse dealer corpses at 12

Trader percentage gains on junk changed from multiplicative to additive per current level the player is on

Fixed softlock with 3rd boss being able to be pushed off screen, never to be seen again

clarification of some tooltips

Added option to use vulkan, add -force-vulkan to the game's launch options

Made night time brighter (hopefully bright enough.)