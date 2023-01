Share · View all patches · Build 10300353 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 23:39:15 UTC by Wendy

This update contains following changes:

new & improved in-game graphics

added more upgrade options

fixed bugs with abilities (e.g. airstrike not taking projectile bonus into account)

small tweak & balance changes

