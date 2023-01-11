 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ILLUMINATI update for 11 January 2023

Reverting to January 7 Windows build

Share · View all patches · Build 10300300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The tutorial-troubled Windows build remained in our default repository after a partial backing out last night, as a result of only having updated the Mac build in our previous release. Now both should be aligned to the 1-7 state; fixed tutorial build still expected later today. Apologies for the mistake, and thank you again for your patience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1816071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link