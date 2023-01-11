The tutorial-troubled Windows build remained in our default repository after a partial backing out last night, as a result of only having updated the Mac build in our previous release. Now both should be aligned to the 1-7 state; fixed tutorial build still expected later today. Apologies for the mistake, and thank you again for your patience.
ILLUMINATI update for 11 January 2023
Reverting to January 7 Windows build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update