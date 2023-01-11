 Skip to content

Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 11 January 2023

Update 4.41

Build 10300284 · Last edited by Wendy

• Battery usage -15% in idle state
• User palettes, brushes and sprites are now synced with Google Drive
• Minor bugs fixes

