Ranked Season 27 Starts Now!

Prove you’re one of Odin’s mightiest warriors in another super competitive Ranked Season! Collect your Glory and get ready to climb up the ladder. Beat the best to reach the legendary Valhallan rank! Only the top players in each region will be granted this ultimate rank and unlock its exclusive spoils.

For those beginning their Ranked climb, test your skills in 10 placement matches to determine your skill level & starting Elo. Also, compete in Rayman style with the latest Ranked mode – 3v3 Kung Foot featured in the Seasonal Ranked Queue.

For those new to seasons, we’ve provided a rundown on what you need to know so you can jump right into battle and fight your way to the top. Check out our breakdown on Ranked Tiers and the Elo reset below.

Season 27 – Rewards and Soft Elo Reset

At the beginning of every season, there is a soft Elo reset, your placement matches are reset, and you receive Glory – the currency you earn by playing Ranked.

We hope you enjoy the new season!

Soft Elo Reset Formula

Soft Elo Reset is based on your current Elo at the end of the season.

_1v1 and 2v2 Personal Rating __[/i]

[i]Under 1400: New Elo = Old Elo_

Over 1400: New Elo = 1400 + (Old Elo – 1400) / (3 – (3000 – Old Elo) / 800)

2v2 Team and Legend Rating

_2v2 Team & Legend Ratings have been brought closer to 750.__[/i]

[i]Under 2000: Elo = (Elo + 375) / 1.5_

Over 2000, we aggressively brought you back down as a way of resetting the top tiers.

Glory Earnings Calculation

Glory earned is based on a combination of your Highest Peak Rating (highest 1v1, 2v2, team, or Legend rating/Elo) and total Wins. This was designed in order to reward both skill and dedication for those who pursue Glory.

You gain 20 Glory per win up to 150 wins, which gets you 3000 Glory. After 150 wins, each subsequent win gives you slightly less.

Note: There is a minimum requirement of 10 games played to be eligible for Glory based on your rating. For help estimating your Glory Gained or New Elo after the reset go to: brawlhalla.com/glory-calculator/

Placement Matches

Players beginning their Ranked climb have 10 placement matches to better determine their skill level and starting Elo.

Each season, for Ranked 1v1 and Ranked 2v2, your first 10 matches will serve as placement matches that will have a greater effect on your rating than normal games. Your rating will be hidden until after you have completed your placement matches for that queue.

Valhallan Rank

To become Valhallan, players must be Ranked in Diamond, have at least 100 wins during the Ranked season, and attain a rating among the top players in their region.

Each region has a limited number of Valhallan positions:

US-E / EU – Top 150

BRZ – Top 100

SEA / US-W – Top 50

AUS / JPN – Top 25

SA – Top 10

ME – Top 10

These numbers are based on each region’s population and will be considered for adjustment on a seasonal basis.

Unique Valhallan Rewards

After ranking up, players will immediately receive the Valhallan Avatar, Loading Frame, and Season Title Reward.

Valhallan Loading Frame:

Unlike other Ranked Loading Frames, the Valhallan Loading Frame can only be used while the player is currently in the Valhallan rank. Players are granted it immediately upon achieving Valhallan, and if they are pushed out of Valhallan rank, the Loading Frame will be revoked when the daily reset occurs (9am UTC/5am EDT/2am PDT).

Valhallan Title Reward:

Players are awarded a Title immediately upon achieving Valhallan. Each season will have a unique Valhallan Title Reward. The Title is never revoked, regardless of rank.

Valhallan Avatar:

Instead of an Avatar that upgrades at the end of each season, the Valhallan Avatar is awarded immediately upon achieving Valhallan.

The Valhallan Avatar has two states: active and inactive. The active Avatar is rewarded immediately upon achieving the Valhallan rank but can be downgraded to the inactive “Fallen” state if players fall out of Valhallan rank when the daily reset occurs.

To reactivate the Avatar, players need to reach the Valhallan rank again. Players will retain ownership of the Avatar between seasons, but it will be in the “Fallen” state at the start of every season.

Ranked Borders from Season 26

If you placed Gold, Platinum, or Diamond at any point in the season, you are given a Ranked border based on your highest rank that other players can see in the match preview screen. These will last for one season and will be updated again after the new season comes to a close.

Your border from any previous season does not carry over or have any impact on your current border reward.

Ranked Avatars from Season 26

Ranked Avatars include prestigious versions for those who’ve placed in high ranks during previous seasons. For example, if you placed in Platinum last season and Gold this season, you’ll receive the upgraded versions of the Competitor’s Badge and Gold Emblem. You will still have your original Platinum Emblem Avatar from previous seasons.

You must play a minimum of 10 games to receive Ranked Avatars / Borders at ANY rank.

Competitor’s Badge: Awarded to anyone who plays 10 Ranked Games or more.

Gold Emblem: Awarded to players who finish at Gold or above.

Platinum Emblem: Awarded to players who finish at Platinum or above.

Diamond Emblem: Awarded to players who finish at Diamond.

Upgraded versions of Ranked Avatars are awarded to those who have earned the same Avatar in any previous season.

For players who have reached the 5th Tier of an Avatar by reaching a certain rank or higher for five total seasons: the 5th Tier of that Avatar will stay in your inventory permanently! Congratulations on your achievements!

The 6th Tier Avatar, for those who have reached a certain rank or higher for six total seasons, will take on a brand new look! These Avatars will grow more and more prestigious with each subsequent seasonal repeat up to Tier 10, at which point the Tier 10 Avatar will remain in your inventory permanently.

In short, every 5 Tiers of Avatars, you’ll keep the most awesome, most decked out version permanently, and then start work on a new version for subsequent tiers for 6-10, 11-15, and so on.

Players can continue to earn Glory mid-season and earn exclusive Title Rewards. With every new season, the Seasonal Ranked Queue’s Elo will do a full reset.

Give your teammates a high five and get ready to compete Rayman style! Anything goes in Kung Foot as you kick, bash, and slash the ball through the opposing team's goal in this epic 3v3 Brawlhalla sport. First team to score 5 goals wins!

Exclusive Ranked Rewards – Skyforged & Goldforged!

Beyond glory there is immortality! In Mallhalla, in the “Ranked” tab, players can spend their hard-earned Glory to purchase Skyforged Colors, Weapons, UI Theme, Emotes, and Sidekicks. Skyforged Colors are only usable on Legends that have reached level 5 or greater.

Players can also purchase Goldforged items, which require the purchase of the Skyforged version of the same item. Show your strength with these exclusive Ranked items!

Walk the line between myths and truth! Pick a teammate and survive the treacherous climb through this 3 minute, 2v2 match. Beware! The temple is filled with traps, so make your own luck by activating the pressure plates to turn them on the opposing team. The team with the highest score wins!

Climb Game Mode

2v2 Teams

Climb the map as you battle your opponents!

Beware: pressure plates activate traps.

Score the most points for your team to win!

Strike from the shadows and fade into the night. The Nightblade Bundle has revealed itself including:

Nightblade Hattori Skin (+2 Weapon Skins)

Hattori Legend Unlock

Dusk Spear Weapon Skin

Dander Avatar

Hattordoodle Avatar

Hattori WP Emoji

This promotion is free to all Amazon Prime members in supported regions. Claim your loot at brawlhalla.com/prime.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Zariel, Asuri, Magyar, Gnash, Isaiah, Munin, Jhala, Petra, & Ulgrim