This update is the biggest one yet! I have added a hub level for you to choose which level you would like to play in the main multiplayer mode! Be warned though, they aren't unlocked from the start!

Theres been animation adjustments, Ai adjustments, numerous bug fixes, and even a little bit more to do in each level!

The dungeon crawler mode has recieved level modifications for more streamlined play and along with bug fixes in that mode as well!