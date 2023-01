Share · View all patches · Build 10300043 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Localization has been added for Russian, Finnish, and Pirate Speak.

Massive thanks once again to all contributors who made this possible!

Russian - translated by Ampiel

Finnish - translated by Kamppi

Pirate Speak - translated by TheDeathlyCow

⦁ Fixed more translation formatting issues